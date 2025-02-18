Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,071.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $969.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

