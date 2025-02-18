Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $42,896,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 246.8% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 1,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,071.85 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $969.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

