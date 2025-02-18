Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $140,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

COST stock opened at $1,071.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $969.49 and a 200 day moving average of $923.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

