CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $233.42 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.