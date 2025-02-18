Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.33. 625,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

