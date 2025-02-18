Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 508,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

