Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,931,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,771,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 647,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 626,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $30,212,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

