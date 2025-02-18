Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.73. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

