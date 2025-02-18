Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 19.1% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned 0.69% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 162.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

