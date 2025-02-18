Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Takes $63,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

