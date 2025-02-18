Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$11.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.17. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.19.

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

