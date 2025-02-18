CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.15) per share and revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. On average, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

