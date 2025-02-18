CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 259,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 2.3 %

CFB traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. 225,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

