Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 132 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.12.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $480.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $485.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

