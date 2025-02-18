Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in CSX by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

