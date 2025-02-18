Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5,096.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

