Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.