Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

