Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

