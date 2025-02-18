Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,969 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,865,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 450,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,336,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 401,882 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,843 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,451,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

