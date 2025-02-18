Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.17% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $764,000.

FLCA stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $453.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

