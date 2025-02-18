Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in FedEx by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 112.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day moving average is $278.92. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

