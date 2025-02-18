Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

