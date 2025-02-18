CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 255.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 634,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.0% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.