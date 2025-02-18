Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.70 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.97). Approximately 584,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 768,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.30 ($0.96).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.80. The firm has a market cap of £336.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Custodian Property Income REIT had a return on equity of 105.92% and a net margin of 955.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Custodian Property Income REIT will post 6.199262 earnings per share for the current year.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

