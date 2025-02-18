CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Energy worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 640.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CVR Energy by 97.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 878,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,570,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,163,322.25. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

