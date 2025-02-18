D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,183 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $82,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

