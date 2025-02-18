D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 451 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.31 and its 200 day moving average is $367.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

