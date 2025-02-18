D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.12.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $480.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

