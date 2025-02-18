D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $79.49 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.17% of Cummins worth $79,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.08.

Cummins Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $373.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.39. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $259.06 and a one year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

