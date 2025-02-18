D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Creative Planning grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 412,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

