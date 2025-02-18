D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 61,091 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,091 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 5.67% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,089,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,462,000 after purchasing an additional 229,342 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 554.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 132,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,039,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

