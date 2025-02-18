D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,309 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,650,000 after purchasing an additional 820,704 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.