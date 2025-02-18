D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.13% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ URGN opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.
In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,853.52. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
