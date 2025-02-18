D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.13% from the company’s previous close.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,853.52. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,834,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,149,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,377,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 36,084 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.