Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $23.53 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.50.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
