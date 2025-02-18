DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Update

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DallasNews stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.88% of DallasNews worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DallasNews stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.52.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

