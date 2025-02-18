Davidson Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $266.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $184.84 and a 52-week high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

