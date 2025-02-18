Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

