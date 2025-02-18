Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 10,703 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,109.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

