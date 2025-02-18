Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 7,027 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 2.44% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 327,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $829.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

