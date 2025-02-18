Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 12,794 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

