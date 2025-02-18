Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

