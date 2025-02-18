Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,536,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $539.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.92.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

