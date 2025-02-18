Davidson Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.71 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

