Defense Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, RTX, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are investments in companies that are engaged in the production, development, or supply of military goods and services, such as weapons, aircraft, ships, and other defense-related equipment. These stocks can be influenced by changes in government defense budgets, geopolitical events, and military conflicts, making them potential hedges against global uncertainties. Investors looking to capitalize on the defense sector may include defense stocks in their portfolios for potential growth and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.15. 3,251,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $418.58 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.08 and a 200-day moving average of $532.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.62. 16,021,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,631,058. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

NYSE:NOC traded down $16.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,728. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57.

