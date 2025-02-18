Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.27.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
