Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 21% – What’s Next?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). 1,017,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 190,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Deltic Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.74.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

An emerging UK focused E&P company

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.