Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DEMZ opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

