Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Denali Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.75) per share and revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $247,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,887.60. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

