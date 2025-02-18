Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Short Interest Update

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Further Reading

